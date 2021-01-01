https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3075935Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage social media template psd for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3075935View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.66 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.66 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Hammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllVintage social media template psd for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMore