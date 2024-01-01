rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076044
Sketches of Ships, Venice, Italy (October 1872) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketches of Ships, Venice, Italy (October 1872) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3076044

View CC0 License

Sketches of Ships, Venice, Italy (October 1872) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More