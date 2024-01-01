https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076044Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketches of Ships, Venice, Italy (October 1872) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3076044View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2207 x 1473 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2207 x 1473 px | 300 dpi | 18.63 MBFree DownloadSketches of Ships, Venice, Italy (October 1872) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More