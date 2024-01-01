https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Standing Cow, Farmington (1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3076054View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 786 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2291 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4821 x 3156 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4821 x 3156 px | 300 dpi | 87.09 MBFree DownloadStudy of a Standing Cow, Farmington (1876) by Samuel Colman. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More