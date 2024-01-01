rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076118
The Hill of the Alhambra, Granada (1865) by Samuel Colman. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Hill of the Alhambra, Granada (1865) by Samuel Colman. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3076118

View CC0 License

The Hill of the Alhambra, Granada (1865) by Samuel Colman. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

