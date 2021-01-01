https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076179SaveSaveFluid art template vector setMorePremiumID : 3076179View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 75.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya by Huerta TipográficaDownload Alegreya fontCardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontScheherazade by SIL InternationalDownload Scheherazade fontCinzel Decorative by Natanael GamaDownload Cinzel Decorative fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontFluid art template vector setMore