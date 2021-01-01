https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076342Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFluid art banner template psd with art workshop textMorePremiumID : 3076342View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 629 px | 300 dpi | 7.55 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 629 px | 300 dpi | 7.55 MBPresentation PSD 1120 x 629 px | 300 dpi | 7.55 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontAlegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontFluid art banner template psd with art workshop textMore