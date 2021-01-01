https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076344Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLiquid marble banner template psd with art workshop textMorePremiumID : 3076344View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 5.8 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 5.8 MBPresentation PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 5.8 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontLiquid marble banner template psd with art workshop textMore