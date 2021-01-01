https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076399Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLiquid marble editable template vector with art exhibition textMorePremiumID : 3076399View personal and business license VectorEPS | 19.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Scheherazade by SIL InternationalDownload Scheherazade fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontLiquid marble editable template vector with art exhibition textMore