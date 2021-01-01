https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076713Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHippopotamus psd antique watercolor animal illustration, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMorePremiumID : 3076713View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 77.81 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hippopotamus psd antique watercolor animal illustration, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMore