https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076993Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage business card template vector for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3076993View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 6.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3125 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 4465 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontVintage business card template vector for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworksMore