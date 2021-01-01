https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3077002Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic business card template vector for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3077002View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 3.65 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.65 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.65 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAesthetic business card template vector for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMore