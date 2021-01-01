Aesthetic business card template vector for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworks More Premium ID : 3077006 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector Landscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 3.12 MB

Instagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.12 MB

Social Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.12 MB

Facebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.12 MB Vectors can scale to any size.

Compatible with :