Autumn Day (ca.1895–1915) painting in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3077146

View CC0 License

