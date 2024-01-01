rawpixel
Roman head with helmet (1876–1924) drawing in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3077149

View CC0 License

