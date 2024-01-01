rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3077161
Meditating woman, maiden hair and dogs (ca.1893&ndash;1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Meditating woman, maiden hair and dogs (ca.1893–1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3077161

View CC0 License

Meditating woman, maiden hair and dogs (ca.1893–1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More