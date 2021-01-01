Vintage blog banner template vector for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworks More Premium ID : 3078171 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 45.83 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5001 x 2958 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :