https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3078171Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage blog banner template vector for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3078171View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 45.83 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 2958 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontVintage blog banner template vector for restaurant set, remixed from public domain artworksMore