https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3078176Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage blog banner template vector for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3078176View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontDownload AllVintage blog banner template vector for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMore