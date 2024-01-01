https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3078664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoraea villosa Ker-Gawl.: cape tulip (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3078664View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2324 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2604 x 3922 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2604 x 3922 px | 300 dpi | 58.47 MBFree DownloadMoraea villosa Ker-Gawl.: cape tulip (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More