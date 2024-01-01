rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3078668
Gorteria diffusa (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gorteria diffusa (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3078668

View CC0 License

Gorteria diffusa (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More