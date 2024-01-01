rawpixel
Pelargonium fulgidum L'Hérit, with a Gryllida: cricket (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Pelargonium fulgidum L'Hérit, with a Gryllida: cricket (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3078673

View CC0 License

