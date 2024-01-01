rawpixel
Homopus areolatus: common padloper tortoise (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Homopus areolatus: common padloper tortoise (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3078678

View CC0 License

