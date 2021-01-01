https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3078693Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPelargonium fulgidum psd vintage flower illustration set, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMorePremiumID : 3078693View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1466 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 34.84 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1466 x 2200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pelargonium fulgidum psd vintage flower illustration set, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMore