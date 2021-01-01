https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3078698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGorteria diffusa psd vintage flower illustration set, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMorePremiumID : 3078698View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2571 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 113.03 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2571 x 3600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gorteria diffusa psd vintage flower illustration set, remixed from the artworks by Robert Jacob GordonMore