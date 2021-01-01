https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079011Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGradient abstract memphis template vector social media post with great deals textMorePremiumID : 3079011View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 45.48 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 45.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontGradient abstract memphis template vector social media post with great deals textMore