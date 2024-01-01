rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079539
Monsonia multifidum E.Mey. ex Kunth (with an insect) (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Monsonia multifidum E.Mey. ex Kunth (with an insect) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3079539

View CC0 License

Monsonia multifidum E.Mey. ex Kunth (with an insect) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More