https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMonsonia multifidum E.Mey. ex Kunth (with an insect) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3079539View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2434 x 3650 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2434 x 3650 px | 300 dpi | 50.88 MBFree DownloadMonsonia multifidum E.Mey. ex Kunth (with an insect) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More