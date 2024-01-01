https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079540Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBradypodion pumilum in three poses: cape dwarf chameleon (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3079540View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 610 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1779 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3678 x 1869 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3678 x 1869 px | 300 dpi | 39.37 MBFree DownloadBradypodion pumilum in three poses: cape dwarf chameleon (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More