https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079749
Anthropoides paradisea: blue crane or Stanley crane (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.…
Anthropoides paradisea: blue crane or Stanley crane (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3079749

View CC0 License

