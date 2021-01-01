https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080083Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable aesthetic floral template vector ad posterMorePremiumID : 3080083View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 12.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEditable aesthetic floral template vector ad posterMore