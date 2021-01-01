https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080110Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage floral colorful template vector for ad posterMorePremiumID : 3080110View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 12.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontVintage floral colorful template vector for ad posterMore