https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080161SaveSaveRestaurant and bar banners psd aesthetic design, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3080161View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 16.22 MBSmall 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontRestaurant and bar banners psd aesthetic design, remixed from public domain artworksMore