https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage logo psd with fighting cocks, remixed from artworks by Gerrit Willem DijsselhofMorePremiumID : 3080305View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1501 px | 300 dpi | 21.13 MBSmall JPEG 1199 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1501 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage logo psd with fighting cocks, remixed from artworks by Gerrit Willem DijsselhofMore