https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080329Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTitle head with roosters (ca.1893–1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3080329View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1142 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2233 x 1275 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1142 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2233 x 1275 px | 300 dpi | 16.33 MBFree DownloadTitle head with roosters (ca.1893–1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More