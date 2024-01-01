rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080333
Acorns and oak leaf (1876&ndash;1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Acorns and oak leaf (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3080333

View CC0 License

Acorns and oak leaf (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More