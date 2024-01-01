https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080333Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAcorns and oak leaf (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3080333View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 1072 x 1500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1072 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 9.24 MBFree DownloadAcorns and oak leaf (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More