Calendar for 1901 with women and flowers (1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3080340

View CC0 License

