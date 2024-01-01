https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalendar for 1901 with women and flowers (1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3080340View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 973 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2121 x 1719 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2121 x 1719 px | 300 dpi | 20.9 MBFree DownloadCalendar for 1901 with women and flowers (1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More