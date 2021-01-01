https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080406Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful floral banner template vector in beautiful vintage style, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumID : 3080406View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.1 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.1 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontColorful floral banner template vector in beautiful vintage style, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph RedoutéMore