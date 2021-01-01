https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080426SaveSaveEditable aesthetic floral template psd blog banner setMorePremiumID : 3080426View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3335 px | 300 dpi | 49.91 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEditable aesthetic floral template psd blog banner setMore