Calendar for October 1899 (1898) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
Calendar for October 1899 (1898) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3080908

View CC0 License

