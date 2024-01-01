rawpixel
Frogs, beetle, flowers and eel (1893–1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Frogs, beetle, flowers and eel (1893–1927) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

3080910

