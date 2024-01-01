https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3081248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalendar for January 1899 (1898) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3081248View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4957 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3605 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2019 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5126 x 7244 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4957 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3605 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2019 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5126 x 7244 px | 300 dpi | 212.51 MBFree DownloadCalendar for January 1899 (1898) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More