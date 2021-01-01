https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3082517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextViolets vector floral pattern print, remixed from artworks by Gerrit Willem DijsselhofMorePremiumID : 3082517View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 400 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1167 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1334 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Violets vector floral pattern print, remixed from artworks by Gerrit Willem DijsselhofMore