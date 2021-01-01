https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083167Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGentleman birthday greeting template psd with mustache illustrationMorePremiumID : 3083167View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 29.14 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 29.14 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontGentleman birthday greeting template psd with mustache illustrationMore