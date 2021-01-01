https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083182Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGold birthday greeting template vector with beige backgroundMorePremiumID : 3083182View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.54 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.54 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllGold birthday greeting template vector with beige backgroundMore