https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083240Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextElderly's birthday greeting template vector with cheers to sixty years textMorePremiumID : 3083240View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 1.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontElderly's birthday greeting template vector with cheers to sixty years textMore