https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083246Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal business card template vector photo attachable for travel agencyMorePremiumID : 3083246View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 1.34 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.34 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.34 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Copse by Dan RhatiganDownload Copse fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontMinimal business card template vector photo attachable for travel agencyMore