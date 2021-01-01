https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083258Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAnniversary sale template psd for social media postMorePremiumID : 3083258View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 119.32 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sail by Miguel HernandezDownload Sail fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontAnniversary sale template psd for social media postMore