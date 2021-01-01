https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083714Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOutdoor adventure template psd set for social media storyMorePremiumID : 3083714View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 117.37 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Copse by Dan RhatiganDownload Copse fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontOutdoor adventure template psd set for social media storyMore