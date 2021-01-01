https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083753Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan banner template psd with Eid al-Adha Mubarak greetingMorePremiumID : 3083753View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 7.88 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 631 px | 300 dpi | 7.88 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan banner template psd with Eid al-Adha Mubarak greetingMore