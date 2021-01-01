https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3084073Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic floral editable template vector social media post with inspirational quoteMorePremiumID : 3084073View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.69 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontDownload AllAesthetic floral editable template vector social media post with inspirational quoteMore