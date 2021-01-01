https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3084118Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract memphis birthday template psd photo attachable social media postMorePremiumID : 3084118View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.51 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.51 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontAbstract memphis birthday template psd photo attachable social media postMore