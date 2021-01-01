https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3084753Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue birthday greeting template vector with burst firework illustrationMorePremiumID : 3084753View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 7.09 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oleo Script by soytutype fontsDownload Oleo Script fontOxygen by Vernon AdamsDownload Oxygen fontBlue birthday greeting template vector with burst firework illustrationMore